Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

KODK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,084. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

In other news, Chairman James V. Continenza acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 603,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,840.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Moses Marx acquired 53,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $83,279.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 300,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,469.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 143,729 shares of company stock valued at $241,580. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

