Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

ELAN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,585. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

