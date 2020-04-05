Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EGO. CIBC lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.48. 2,282,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,421. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

