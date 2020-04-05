Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EARN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 106,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,104. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 259.70% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

