Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EARN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 106,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,104. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 259.70% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit