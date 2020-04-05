Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th.
Shares of EDN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $147.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.
Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.
