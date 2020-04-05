Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,384,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,786,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.