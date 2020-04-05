First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Get First Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut First Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of THFF traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 55,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,849. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. First Financial has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $450.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.06%. Analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gibson purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,150 shares of company stock valued at $258,950. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in First Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.