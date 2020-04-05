Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Floor & Decor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.03.

NYSE FND traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,014. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 616.6% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 74,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 64,432 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 52.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 422,469 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

