Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million.

Shares of FC opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.57 million, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $41.85.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from to in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

