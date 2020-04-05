Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million.
Shares of FC opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.57 million, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $41.85.
In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.
