G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.66 Million

Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post sales of $461.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $510.69 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $633.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

GIII stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. 1,244,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,203. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $280.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $132,108.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,845 shares in the company, valued at $21,168,966.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

