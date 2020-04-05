Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Gain Capital reported earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gain Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE GCAP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.52. 269,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.14. Gain Capital has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is currently -25.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 3,530.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

