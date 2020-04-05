Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have commented on GLMD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 149,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLMD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. 22,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,386. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $68.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.59.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

