Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.26. 1,098,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

