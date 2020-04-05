German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.97 Million

Analysts expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report sales of $48.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.30 million. German American Bancorp. posted sales of $45.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year sales of $196.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.20 million to $198.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $200.70 million, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $204.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. German American Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 8,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $225,686.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.65 per share, with a total value of $26,347.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,831 shares of company stock valued at $858,496 over the last three months. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

