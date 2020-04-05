Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMRE. B. Riley upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 530,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,397. The company has a market capitalization of $399.22 million, a PE ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

