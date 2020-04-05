GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). GlycoMimetics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLYC. Cowen began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GlycoMimetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of GLYC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 436,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,686. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 14.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $90.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. FMR LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1,377.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 215,760 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

