Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.61. 35,853,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,435,340. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $190,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,964 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,817 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

