Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

HBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.17. 10,551,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,157,102. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $19.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

