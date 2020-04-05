Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of HMY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,555,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,902,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,453 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,732,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,208.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,959 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,968,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1,681.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.