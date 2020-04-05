Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
Shares of HMY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,555,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
