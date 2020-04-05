Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
Shares of HMY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 6,220,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,555,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of -0.28. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.