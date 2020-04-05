Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of HMY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 6,220,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,555,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of -0.28. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,902,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,453 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,732,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,208.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 2,806,959 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,968,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1,681.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 1,529,844 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

