Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of HSC stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $6.13. 890,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,948. The firm has a market cap of $501.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.47. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill purchased 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,060,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,417,000 after purchasing an additional 278,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,178,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 221,634 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,445,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 398,560 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after buying an additional 345,313 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.