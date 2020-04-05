Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HSC. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

HSC traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 890,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,948. The stock has a market cap of $501.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.47. Harsco has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill bought 6,486 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

