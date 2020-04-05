Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSC. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,948. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $501.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Jeswant Gill purchased 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. Insiders have acquired 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Harsco by 24.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 156,096 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at about $2,101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 495.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after buying an additional 644,412 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.