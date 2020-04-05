Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 144.70% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSC. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE HSC traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.13. 890,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,948. The company has a market capitalization of $501.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Jeswant Gill purchased 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Harsco by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

