Herc (NYSE:HRI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HRI. TheStreet downgraded Herc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

HRI stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 338,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $589.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.18. Herc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.41 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Herc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Herc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Herc by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Herc by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

