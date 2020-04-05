Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HRI. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Herc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Herc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of HRI stock traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. Herc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $589.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.18.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Herc by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herc by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

