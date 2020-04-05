Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HRI. TheStreet downgraded Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of Herc stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. 338,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Herc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Herc by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

