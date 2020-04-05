HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HPR. TheStreet downgraded HighPoint Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

HPR stock remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,138. HighPoint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $34.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

