Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE HIL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 25,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,756. Hill International has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 11,300 shares of Hill International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $40,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIL. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hill International in the third quarter worth about $653,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill International by 100.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 175,558 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hill International by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 793,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,857 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,540,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Hill International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,649,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

