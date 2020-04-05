Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE HIL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 25,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,756. Hill International has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 11,300 shares of Hill International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $40,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
