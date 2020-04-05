Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE HIL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,756. Hill International has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $40,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,540,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 94,751 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,649,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 793,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,857 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 453,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 100.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 175,558 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

