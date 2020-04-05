HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded HollyFrontier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.38. 1,987,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,619. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Inflation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.