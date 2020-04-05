HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.38. 1,987,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 80.3% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 128,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

