HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.
HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.38. 1,987,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88.
In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 80.3% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 128,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
