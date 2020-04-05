Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HZN. B. Riley reduced their target price on Horizon Global from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 37,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,620. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.