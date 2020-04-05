Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HZN. B. Riley reduced their target price on Horizon Global from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.
Shares of HZN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 37,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,620. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57.
Horizon Global Company Profile
Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.
See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.