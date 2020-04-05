Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HZN. B. Riley reduced their target price on Horizon Global from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of HZN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 37,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,620. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

