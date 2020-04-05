Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HZN. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Global from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE HZN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,620. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

