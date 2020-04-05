Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $15.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWNK. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. 2,496,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 132,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,876,911.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 525,681 shares of company stock worth $7,435,420. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

