Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,582. Ichor has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $389.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Ichor’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 771,941 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $8,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 210,073 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 172,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 8,029.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,734 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.