Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Imax (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 103.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Get Imax alerts:

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 1,225,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,364. Imax has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Imax will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $201,441.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $261,918.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $306,656.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,624,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Imax by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 636,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Imax by 138.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 186,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Imax by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,723,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.