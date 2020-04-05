Imax’s (IMAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Imax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Imax to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.56.

NYSE IMAX traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 1,225,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,364. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imax will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Imax news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $306,656.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390 over the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Imax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Imax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

