Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Shares of ICD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Read More: Bull Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.