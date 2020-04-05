Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of ICD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Read More: Bull Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit