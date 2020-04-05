Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NYSE:ICD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,656. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,147,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 339,478 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 88,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

