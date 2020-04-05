Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICD. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE:ICD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 29.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,147,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 339,478 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 88,924 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

