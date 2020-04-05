Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inovalon from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of INOV stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 248,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,557. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovalon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Inovalon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Inovalon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 315,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

