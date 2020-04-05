Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPHI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Inphi from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of Inphi stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $80.03. 845,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Inphi has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inphi will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Inphi by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inphi by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Inphi by 65.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

