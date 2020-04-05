Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

IPHI stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 845,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,730. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44. Inphi has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $93.58.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inphi will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,782.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $886,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,833 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $6,038,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Inphi by 2,803.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

