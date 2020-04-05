Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Installed Building Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.88.

IBP traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.51. 263,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

