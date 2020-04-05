Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $2.84 on Thursday, reaching $31.51. 263,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

