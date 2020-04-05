Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.88.
Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $2.84 on Thursday, reaching $31.51. 263,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
