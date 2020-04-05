Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,921. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $416.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Interface’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Interface by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Interface by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

