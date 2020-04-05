International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,738. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,339,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,288 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 680,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 380,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

