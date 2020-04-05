International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on International Game Technology from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

IGT stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,738. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.16%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

